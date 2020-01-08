The end of the Cold War marked the beginning of an

adaptation path for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). After the

crisis in Syria and the birth of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant

(ISIL), many European and Middle Eastern countries have perceived the danger of

the terrorist threat, fostered by the increasing number of migratory waves

arriving in the countries of the Alliance through the central Mediterranean and

Turkey. After the attacks on the Twin Towers, NATO began a long process of

adaptation, implementing a comprehensive

approach and supporting member countries and its partners, especially those

of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). Stability in that area is a

priority. This is why NATO, during the Brussels Summit in 2018, has launched

its mission in Iraq, under the request of the Iraqi government, in order to

develop security structures and help the country’s forces protect their

territory against ISIL. In this article, firstly, the path that NATO has

followed to deal with international terrorism will be presented. Secondly,

expert advice on NATO’s ability to provide support in order to develop security

will be shown. Finally, the specific case of the NATO Mission in Iraq (NMI)

will be highlighted, exploring its purpose and modalities.

1.

NATO’s path in the fight against international terrorism

In 2002, during the Prague Summit, NATO leaders

adopted a package of measures aimed at adapting the Alliance to fight terrorism.

These measures included a Military Concept for Defence against Terrorism , the

Partnership Action Plan against Terrorism (PAP-T), nuclear, biological and chemical

defense initiatives, a Civil Emergency Planning Action Plan, a cyber defense

strategy, cooperation with other international organizations and the

improvement of intelligence sharing[1].

However, the first Strategic Concept came

only to 2010 when, during the Lisbon Summit, Allies pledged to strengthen their

capabilities in order to counter international terrorism, also by developing

adequate military capabilities and basing on a comprehensive approach capable of bringing together political,

civil and military instruments[2] by

cooperating with partner countries and organizations such as the United Nations

(ONU), the European Union (EU) and the Organization for Security and

Cooperation in Europe (OSCE)[3]. Within

the framework of the counter-terrorism policy, NATO has benefited since 2017

from greater information sharing thanks to the cooperation between the

intelligence services of its member states. Information sharing between NATO

and partner country agencies is active through the Terrorism Intelligence Cell

at NATO Headquarters in Brussels which improves the way the Alliance cooperates

to meet the challenges by enhancing its ability to respond to them, also

through the Hub for the South, based in Naples[4].

In concrete terms, the way in which NATO opposes

international terrorism is based, on the one hand, on the Defence Against

Terrorism Programme of Work (DAT POW), that aims to protect troops, civilians

and critical infrastructures[5];

on the other, on the Center of Excellence for Defense Against Terrorism

(COE-DAT), which acts as an advisory body to Allied Command Transformation

(ACT) on matters related to terrorism and establishes relations with numerous

NATO bodies and other entities. Located in Ankara, its mission is to provide a

global understanding of the terrorist threat in order to adapt NATO (but also

other countries involved) and allow it to face future challenges while also

improving counter-terrorism capabilities. Indeed, since its inauguration in

2005, the Center has collaborated with over 2503 professors, conducted 217

education and training activities or through mobile training teams and hosted

over 12,456 participants from 108 countries[6].

Over the past 10 years, NATO made considerable progress

and the approach to counter terrorism is listed in the NATO’s Policy Guidelines on Counter-Terrorism. The latter, adopted

in 2012 during the Chicago Summit and published in 2016, provides a strategic

direction to the counter-terrorism activities underway within the Alliance,

identifies the principles to which NATO adheres, identifies the key areas in

which it has to strengthen prevention and resilience and provide support for

the development of adequate capabilities to address the terrorist threat both

within the Alliance and out thanks to cooperation with partner countries and

other international actors. In outlining these guidelines, NATO complied with

international law, especially the principles of the United Nations Charter and

the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. At the same time, considering the

solid legislative basis, this allows NATO to support, on request, member states

even if it is their primary responsibility to protect their citizens from

terrorism. Therefore, NATO wants to avoid any forms of duplication of competences

and presents itself as a complementary organization capable of coordinating and

exploiting its competences and resources to strengthen the actions of the Allied

nations and other international actors. For this reason, the Alliance focuses

fundamentally on three main areas: the development of awareness to deal with

the terrorist phenomenon, the improvement of capabilities and the engagement to

be able to stem the terrorist danger[7].

On the 11th and 12th July 2018, during the Brussels Summit, Allies

reaffirmed their commitment to the fight against terrorism, by confirming the complementary

role of NATO in supporting international efforts but also its member countries

through an approach at 360 degrees based on deterrence, defense and projecting

stability[8].

2.

Expert opinions

Several experts and academics have recently shown

their interest in NATO’s ability to adapt to international changes and

therefore also to the new types of threats that require a comprehensive approach based on cooperation with countries that

require Alliance support. NATO’s ability to project stability, for instance by

strengthening the development of a country’s security structures, is confirmed

by Colonel Ian Hope (who had an operational experiences in the first Gulf War,

in the Balkans, Africa, Afghanistan, and domestic operations, and he is now

serving on faculty at the NATO Defense College in Rome), which in the

introduction of the essay “Projecting

Stability: Elixir or Snake Oil?” emphasizes that the crises in different parts

of Africa and the Middle East have encouraged the Alliance to engage in the

management of the fragility of some countries[9]. Also

Benedetta Berti (Head of the Political Planning Unit at the Office of the

Secretary General at NATO Headquarters) and Ruben-Erik Diaz-Plaja (Senior

Policy Adviser in the Policy Planning Unit in the Office of the Secretary

General at NATO HQ in Brussels) in their essay “Two ages of NATO efforts to Project Stability – Change and Continuity”

showed that NATO adopted a so-called 360 degree approach, in order to adapt

itself to a scenario where threats are increasingly hybrid and to be able to

respond effectively to the challenges arising from the Middle East and the

North African region[10].

According to them, NATO’s approach based on the projection of stability by

training local forces rather than deploying troops has shown the Alliance’s

ability to adapt quickly and effectively in order to ensure the security of its

borders: training missions through bilateral partnerships in the Ukraine,

Georgia, Jordan, Tunisia, Iraq and Afghanistan they are a prime example[11].

Always Ruben Díaz-Plaja in another publication “Projecting Stability: an agenda for action” confirms that NATO is

increasingly interested in the Middle East region and it is precisely for this

reason that the Allies, in Warsaw, underlined the importance of developing a

sustainable approach to stabilize neighboring countries where internal crises

could have direct repercussions on the Alliance. The effectiveness of the

approach, according to the author, is based first of all on the sustainability

of the policies that NATO provides: any mission is planned to produce effects

even after the Alliance decreases or ends its support to a country partner.

Secondly, the approach is based on durability: helping a country to develop

institutions is potentially a long-term project that aims at strengthening its

capabilities and then be able to face challenges independently[12].

Also according to Karen Donfried, President of the

German Marshall Fund of the United States (GMF), the secret of NATO’s longevity

was its ability to adapt and remain an actor capable of managing an

ever-changing international scenario. In his publication “NATO At 70: A Strategic Partnership For The 21st Century” she

points out that although the Alliance was created to avert the Soviet threat,

after the fall of the Berlin Wall, it remained the only organization capable of

providing a credible and stable support for the development of security both

inside and outside its borders. The proof is its ability to present itself as a

transatlantic organization able of dealing with the terrorist threat. According

to her, NATO’s most significant operational commitment to date (in addition to Iraq) is the mission in Afghanistan,

started with the International Security Assistance Force under NATO leadership

from 2003 to 2014 and followed by Resolute Support to train and assist the

Afghan security forces[13].

3.

The emblematic support for the development of security in Iraq

As part of its comprehensive

approach to strengthen the security structures of partner countries and

develop local capacities thus projecting stability, during the Warsaw Summit on

8th and 9th July 2016, Allied leaders decided to provide

support to the fight against ISIL, through AWACS aircraft (to provide

information to the Global Coalition through the optimized use of multilateral

platforms) and starting to train Iraqi officers in Jordan[14].

Already in July 2015, in response to a request from the Iraqi government, NATO

had agreed to provide support to strengthening the security capabilities and hold

a series of training courses in Jordan. Only after the Warsaw Summit it was

decided to support Iraqi military forces in Iraq.

In October 2016, NATO Secretary General Jens

Stoltenberg welcomed Ibrahim Al-Jaafari, the Iraqi Foreign Minister, in

Brussels. During the meeting, Secretary General praised the success of Iraqi

security forces in the recovery of key territories from ISIL, by emphasizing both NATO’s commitment to

develop Iraq’s capabilities and putting into practice what was decided at

Warsaw[15].

In January 2017, NATO began deploying a core of eight civilian and military

personnel in Baghdad and the month after Jordan-based training was transferred.

NATO Mission in Iraq (NMI)[16] was

officially launched at the Brussels Summit on 11th and 12th

July 2018, at the request of the Iraqi government and in coordination with the

Global Coalition to defeat ISIL. The aim is to help Iraqi forces protect their

country from terrorism thanks to the support of NATO trainers and to prevent

the ISIL from resuming the already liberated territories. Hence, the NATO mission

helps Iraq strengthening its security forces as well as advises military

institutions by training instructors who depend on the Iraqi government. This

mission wants to make security structures more stable and operational and deals

with combating corruption, guaranteeing the rule of law and protecting

civilians[17].

It is therefore a non-combat mission based on respect for the sovereignty,

independence and territorial integrity of Iraq. NATO training activities are

carried out in Iraqi military schools in the Baghdad, Besmaya and Taji area,

and it is under the authority of the Allied Joint Force Command (JFC) of Naples[18].

In September 2019, during his visit to Iraq, NATO Secretary

General underlined the importance of NMI which is providing advice to Iraqi

officials, mainly at the Ministry of Defense and the Office of the Councilor

for National Security. In addition, the visit represented the opportunity to

thank also Australia, Finland and Sweden for their first commitments as

operational partners in this mission[19].

On 20th November 2019, during the meeting of NATO Ministers of

Foreign Affairs it was also approved the updated action plan on strengthening

NATO’s role in the fight against terrorism. This includes sharing more

information on important terrorist activities and attacks in foreign countries.

Finally, it was decided to continue to training missions in Iraq but also in

Afghanistan in support of the Global Coalition to defeat ISIL[20].

After 11th September, the Alliance saw a

new challenge emerge that forced it to change its perspective. For the public

opinion, after the end of the Cold War, NATO had lost its “raison d’être”

because the Soviet threat had been eradicated. However, the ever-changing

global order, the emergence of new hybrid threats and institutional crises

within neighboring and partner countries have deeply influenced the Alliance’s

approach as well as its ability to face new challenges. In a world where wars

are no longer fought at the front between two well aligned armies but where the

threat is changeable and flexible, NATO has become an actor able to adopting a comprehensive

and effective approach in order to develop security and capabilities, sources

of future stability, in an unstable state like Iraq hit by a hybrid threat such

as terrorism.

Maria Elena Argano

[1] NATO Website, Countering terrorism: https://www.nato.int/cps/en/natohq/topics_77646.htm

(12/11/2019)

[2] NATO Website, A “comprehensive approach” to

crises: https://www.nato.int/cps/en/natohq/topics_51633.htm

(26/06/2018)

[3] NATO Website, Brussels Summit Declaration, art.68: https://www.nato.int/cps/en/natohq/official_texts_156624.htm#68

(30/08/2018)

[4] NATO Website, Countering terrorism: https://www.nato.int/cps/en/natohq/topics_77646.htm

(12/11/2019)

[5] NATO Website, Defence Against Terrorism Programme of Work (DAT POW): https://www.nato.int/cps/en/natohq/topics_50313.htm

(03/07/2018)

[6] Centre of Excellence Defence Against Terrorism

Website, What is COE?: http://www.coedat.nato.int/functions.html

(18/11/2019)

[7] NATO Website, NATO’s Policy Guidelines on Counter-Terrorism (2012), pp. 6-7: https://www.nato.int/nato_static_fl2014/assets/pdf/pdf_2015_11/20151105_151105-ct-policy-guidelines.pdf

[8] NATO Website, Brussels Summit Declaration, art. 10: https://www.nato.int/cps/en/natohq/official_texts_156624.htm#10

(30/08/2018)

[9] Hope (2018), Introduction – Projecting Stability: Elixir or Snake Oil?, NDC

Research Paper, p.1: http://www.ndc.nato.int/news/news.php?icode=1242



[10] Berti, Diaz-Plaja (2018), Two ages of NATO efforts to Project Stability – Change and Continuity,

NDC Research Paper, p. 19: http://www.ndc.nato.int/news/news.php?icode=1242

[11] Ivi, p. 22

[12] NATO Website, Diaz-Plaja (2018), Projecting Stability: an agenda for action,

NATO Review: https://www.nato.int/docu/review/articles/2018/03/13/projecting-stability-an-agenda-for-action/index.html

[13] German Marshall Fund Website, Donfried (2019), NATO At 70: A Strategic Partnership For The

21st Century: http://www.gmfus.org/publications/nato-70-strategic-partnership-21st-century

[14] NATO Website, Countering terrorism https://www.nato.int/cps/en/natohq/topics_77646.htm#

(12/11/2019)

[15] NATO Website,

Secretary General: NATO stands in support of Iraq: https://www.nato.int/cps/en/natohq/news_136011.htm?selectedLocale=en

(18/10/2016)

[16] NATO Website, NATO Mission in Iraq: https://www.nato.int/cps/en/natohq/topics_166936.htm

(24/06/2019)

[17] Ivi

[18] NATO Website, Factsheet NATO Mission In Iraq: https://www.nato.int/nato_static_fl2014/assets/pdf/pdf_2019_10/20191023_191023-factsheet-NMI-en.pdf

(10/2019)

[19] NATO Website, NATO Secretary General in Iraq: training national forces is a key tool

in fighting terrorism: https://www.nato.int/cps/en/natohq/news_168923.htm

(17/09/2019)

[20] NATO Website, Foreign Ministers take decisions to adapt NATO, recognize space as an

operational domain: https://www.nato.int/cps/en/natohq/news_171028.htm

(20/11/2019)

L’article NATO’s approach to develop security in Iraq as part of the challenge against international terrorism est apparu en premier sur Le portail de référence pour l'espace de liberté, sécurité et justice.