Introduction

Among the numerous problems that today afflict

the African continent, it is possible to note that Albinism is particularly

relevant. It heavily affects the lives of many people, particularly in

Sub-Saharan African countries.

As shown in this article several measures have

been taken in order to preserve the lives of people with Albinism; in order to

better understand this situation, firstly we will focus on the analysis of albinism;

secondly we will analyze the conditions of albinos in Africa, with a focus on

Tanzania and finally we will verify the measures taken in favor of this

category of people.

1. What is Albinism?

Albinism

is a rare, non-contagious, genetic condition that limits the body’s ability to

process melanin[1],

reducing or eliminating pigmentation in the skin, eyes and hair; it’s a lifelong condition

and does not cause intellectual disabilities. This

condition occurs if both parents carry the albinism gene, in which case the

probability of having an affected baby is 1 in 4 (25%); this possibility is the

same in every pregnancy, having no relation to other births.

Many children with Albinism have blue

or brown eyes, occasionally the eyes might appear pink or reddish, because

of very little color in the iris; because of these conditions and due of poor

health and poor vision many children usually abandon schools. People with this

condition are considered legally blind because their photoreceptors[2] are

unable to appropriately convert light into clear signals to the brain, leading

to a condition called nystagmus[3],

having also problems with reduced depth perception and with tracking an object with

their eyes[4]. Albinism occurs globally, in all gender, racial and

ethnic groups affecting 1 person in 18,000; estimations of affected people as part of the local population

vary from region to region, even though the highest rate is in Sub-Saharan Africa

with an estimated 1 person in 1,400 people in Tanzania[5]

Courtesy of www.underthesamesun.com

2. The condition of people with albinism in Africa

Discriminations and attacks on people with albinism

are particularly frequent in sub-Saharan Africa because of superstitious myths

surrounding their nature. Albinos in these regions are often avoided by their

communities and viewed as non-human spirits or ghosts; some believe that

minerals contained within albino body parts bring wealth and luck, leading to

dismember and kills of many albinos, including infants and children.

Courtesy of www.underthesamesun.com

“In some

communities, erroneous beliefs and myths, heavily influenced by superstition,

put the security and lives of persons with albinism at constant risk,”

states the United Nations website. “These

beliefs and myths are centuries old and are present in cultural attitudes and

practices around the world.[6]”

Albino body parts such as teeth, bones, genitals, and

thumbs have been used in rituals by traditional healers and witchdoctor, who

say they promote health, riches and success; these body parts, consumed as

“medicine” or carried around for good luck, are dried up, ground, and packaged

for illegal trade. According to a 2013 UN Report, some believe albino body

parts are more potent if the victims scream intensely during amputation[7].Moreover,

there are superstitions in some parts of Africa that albino body parts bring power,

wealth or sexual conquest, that having sex with a person with albinism cures

HIV and AIDS[8]. Furthermore,

some believe that albinism is contagious and can be spread through

touching, that their mothers were impregnated by a white man, that people with

albinism have a low IQ and that they are housed by the ghosts of the European

colonists[9]

The

Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights[10] stated in 2016 that

albino hunters sell an entire human corpse for up to $75,000, while an arm or a

leg could fetch about $2,000; related to that is also common that Albino graves

are dug up and desecrated to procure body parts. There are very few health

services in Africa focused on people with albinism, and many of those people cannot

afford neither sunscreen nor protective clothing[11].Identified areas

requiring both governmental and societal intervention include healthcare,

advocacy and social awareness education, social inclusion, academic education,

economic empowerment and socio-political protection from various forms of

societal abuse and discrimination[12].

3. The Tanzanian case

As

we have already seen, Tanzania has a high albinism rate (1

person in 1,400 people) that related to the high poverty of the country, (in

which 80% of the population lives with less than $1.50 a day) makes life very

difficult to people with Albinism, especially because of the cost of sunscreen,

that is around $10, $15; furthermore, a very high number of Albinos murders

have been recorded in this country, reaching 80 people since 2000, becoming one

of the most dangerous countries for people suffering from this pathology.

Following

increased international inquiry at the end of the 2000s, Tanzania began to utilize

resources to cope with traffickers and protect people with albinism; in order

to do so since 2007 hundreds of children were removed from their families,

sometimes without any consultation or consent, and placed in shelters where

they were isolated from society; according to activists who spoke to Human

Rights Watch, orders from the government to protect people with albinism were

enforced by district commissioners, who oversee security in their respective districts

being also responsible for their safety. The Tanzanian government also tackled

impunity for ritual crimes, notably by investigating, arresting and prosecuting

those who attack or sponsor attacks against people with albinism; in 2015, it

announced a ban on witchdoctors, leading to over 200 suspects who were

reportedly arrested by the authorities. After ten years from the begin of the

wave of killings and attacks these appear to have decreased, because of

Tanzania’s stronger response to ritual crimes and attacks and protective

measures, although these holding shelters are a temporary solution: “The shelters were emergency, temporary

solutions. But 10 years is not temporary anymore,” an activist for the

rights of people with albinism told Human Rights Watch[13].

4. Measures in favor of people with albinism

European Parliament

In 2017 the European

parliament (EP) stated a resolution on situation of people with albinism in

Malawi and other African countries:

1. ” The EP remains deeply concerned about the continuing systematic attacks and killings suffered by persons with albinism in Africa, in particular in Malawi, and strongly condemns any violence, discrimination and persecution directed at persons with albinism, as well as the trafficking of their body parts;

2. Urges the Malawi’s government, and the authorities of all countries affected, to take all necessary measures to ensure the effective protection of persons with albinism, as well as their families, and to eliminate all forms of discrimination against them;

3. Recalls the Malawi’s government of its obligation to protect the rights, dignity and physical integrity of their citizens in all circumstances and to put an end to the impunity enjoyed by their perpetrators by conducting the necessary investigations into these crimes and bringing those responsible to justice;

4. Acknowledges the efforts made by the Malawi’s authorities to tackle the phenomena; stresses however that progress is still lacking, in particular on improving the legal protection and action for victims, and ensuring adequate redress and rehabilitation mechanisms;

5. Calls on the Malawi’s authorities to adopt concrete strategies and policies to address the root causes of the phenomenon, notably by developing education and awareness-raising activities and campaigns on albinism; insists in this regard on the crucial role of local authorities and civil society organisations in promoting the rights of persons with albinism;

6. Recalls that access to healthcare and education remains a great challenge for persons with albinism which needs to be tackled; calls for greater investment in creating adequate social, care and counselling structures for victims, in particular for women and children, as well as a better response to their medical and psychological needs; insists that policies should be put in place to facilitate their reintegration in their communities;

7. Stresses the need to combat the marginalization of persons with albinism by ensuring their free and equal participation in society and the enjoyment of their civil and economic rights;

8. Calls on the authorities of the countries affected, in cooperation with their international and regional partners, to commit to taking all necessary measures to prevent and tackle the illegal trade of albinos’ body parts, track down traffickers and dismantle their networks;

9. Recalls that violence against albinos is often of a cross-border nature and insists on the need to strengthen regional cooperation on the matter; welcomes, therefore, all initiatives taken at the regional and international levels to fight violence against persons with albinism and in particular the recent adoption of the Regional Action Plan 2017-2021, jointly by the African Union and the UN which is a positive and concrete signal of commitment by African leaders; calls for its immediate and effective implementation;

10. Calls on the EU to closely monitor the human rights situation of PWA in Africa, particularly through regular reporting by its delegations in the countries most affected;

11. Reiterates its full support to the work of the Independent Expert on the human rights of people with albinism;

12. Calls on the EU and its Member States to continue to support the countries affected in fighting violence on grounds of albinism and improving the social integration of persons with albinism, notably through its development programmes and political dialogue and by sharing best practices and providing the necessary technical assistance;

13. Instructs its President to forward this resolution to the Council, the Commission, Vice-President of the Commission / High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, the African Union and the Secretary-General of the United Nations[14]”.

NGOs

As

stated by international human rights law children with albinism have the right

to live in a family environment. This is why local NGOs are making efforts to

reunite children and families; among these Advantage Africa in the Busoga

sub-region of Uganda is supporting more than 1,000 people with albinism to

improve all aspects of their lives, helping children and adults with albinism

to feel safe, accepted and included within their schools and communities. In

doing so these organizations operates improving livelihoods, access to hats,

high-factor sun screen, dermatology, vision and other health care services;

moreover, it has introduced cryosurgery, a product that use liquid nitrogen to

remove pre-cancerous lesions from the skin of people with albinism.

Courtesy of Advantage Africa

Tulime Onlus

Another important

activity conducted by NGO is advocate in favor of people with Albinism,

informing common people about this disease, thus eliminating prejudices and beliefs and conducting

awareness-raising lessons in schools, achieving greater understanding among

children, as Tulime Onlus is currently doing in the Iringa region in Tanzania.

Courtesy of the Author

United Nations

The

United Nations (UN) has stressed the extreme

discrimination faced by people with albinism; in 2013 the UN Human Rights

Council called for the prevention of attacks and discrimination against PWA and

in December 2014, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution declaring the

13th of June each year as International Albinism Awareness Day[15].

Moreover,

as person with albinism are identified as disabled people[16] they have guaranteed human rights as set out by the United Nations

Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD); these rights

include a right to life, adequate standards of living and social protection,

equality and non-discrimination, freedom from exploitation, violence and abuse,

and a right to education, health, work and employment.

Conclusion

Despite

the huge work that is currently carried on in Africa, especially from NGOs,

people with albinism are still exposed to different risks and threats from both

their relatives and community; in countering this situation is important to

consider the important role played by several international organization, which

play an important part in sensitizing and informing people, although old beliefs and rites

are hardly abandoned by the poorest and less educated people, who think they

can solve their problems by turning to sorcerers and wizards.

In order to cope to this

situation, the government’s response should be guided on one hand by the best

interests of the children involved, balancing the child’s protection and safety

with the preservation of the family environment and the pleasure of other

rights and on the other hand on the education of the population of the poorest

countries of Sub-Saharan Africa through the development of new educational

policies at national level, a policy which is unfortunately often not pursued

by governments.

Bianco Nicola

[1] Melanin

is a natural skin pigment

produced by melanocytes that determines hair, skin, and eye color

in people and animals. Source: Webmd.com, https://www.webmd.com/a-to-z-guides/what-is-melanin#1

[2]

cells in the retina that detect light

[3] Nystagmus is a vision condition in which the eyes make

repetitive, uncontrolled movements. Source: Aoa.org, https://www.aoa.org/patients-and-public/eye-and-vision-problems/glossary-of-eye-and-vision-conditions/nystagmus

[4] Source

Aljazeera.com, https://www.aljazeera.com/indepth/interactive/2017/04/albinism-170424053209871.html

[5] Source:

Standingvoice.com, http://www.standingvoice.org/albinism

[6] Source:

Un.org, https://www.un.org/en/events/albinismday/

[7] Source:

Insideover.com, https://www.insideover.com/society/the-albinos-born-with-targets-on-their-heads.html

[8] Source:

Sbs.com, https://www.sbs.com.au/topics/voices/culture/article/2016/06/13/people-albinism-africa-are-being-hunted-body-parts

[9] Source:

Aljazeera.com, https://www.aljazeera.com/indepth/interactive/2017/04/albinism-170424053209871.html

[10] the UN agency that deals with human rights issues

[11] Source:

Un.org, https://www.un.org/africarenewal/magazine/december-2017-march-2018/ending-albino-persecution-africa

[12] Source:

Albinofoundation.org, https://albinofoundation.org/albinism-in-africa/

[13] Source:

Hrw.org, https://www.hrw.org/news/2019/02/09/it-felt-punishment-growing-albinism-tanzania

[14] Source: Europarl.europa.eu, https://www.europarl.europa.eu/doceo/document/B-8-2017-0547_EN.html

[15] International days are occasions to educate the public on issues of

concern, to mobilize political will and resources to address global problems,

and to celebrate and reinforce achievements of humanity https://www.un.org/en/events/albinismday/

[16] Disability specifically refers to negative

interactions between people with deficiency and the internal and external environment; it’s the

umbrella term for impairments, activity limitations and participation

restrictions, referring to the negative aspects of the interaction between an

individual (with a health condition) and that individual’s contextual factors

(environmental and personal factors)https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5767025/

For further information:

http://www.standingvoice.org/albinism

https://www.aljazeera.com/indepth/interactive/2017/04/albinism-170424053209871.html

https://www.underthesamesun.com/content/issue

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5767025/

https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanchi/article/PIIS2352-4642(19)30206-8/fulltext

https://www.sbs.com.au/topics/life/culture/article/2016/06/13/people-albinism-africa-are-being-hunted-body-parts

https://www.un.org/africarenewal/magazine/december-2017-march-2018/ending-albino-persecution-africa

https://albinofoundation.org/albinism-in-africa/

https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20170425-the-silent-killer-of-africas-albinos

https://www.latimes.com/world/africa/la-fg-malawi-albinos-hunted-2017-story.html

https://www.hrw.org/news/2019/02/09/it-felt-punishment-growing-albinism-tanzania

https://www.voanews.com/africa/malawis-albinos-begin-2019-fear-renewed-attacks

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/global-health/terror-and-security/malawi-albinos-kidnapped-sacrificed-witchdoctor-gangs-hunt-election/

http://albinism-in-africa.com/

https://www.europarl.europa.eu/doceo/document/B-8-2017-0547_EN.html

https://www.advantageafrica.org/improving-the-lives-of-people-with-albinism-1

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5767025/

https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanchi/article/PIIS2352-4642(19)30206-8/fulltext

https://www.webmd.com/a-to-z-guides/what-is-melanin#1

https://www.aoa.org/patients-and-public/eye-and-vision-problems/glossary-of-eye-and-vision-conditions/nystagmus

https://www.un.org/en/events/albinismday/

L’article The international attention in favor of people with Albinism in Africa est apparu en premier sur Le portail de référence pour l'espace de liberté, sécurité et justice.